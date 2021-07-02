Private medical facilities registered under PICK to continue offering jabs during EMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Private medical facilities participating in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) will continue providing vaccination during the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) period which will take effect at several locations in the Klang Valley tomorrow.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) chief executive officer Dr Anas Alam Faizli said the registered public could get their vaccination appointments and locations via the MySejahtera apps.

On the numbers of participating private medical facilities thus far, he told Bernama that the number had now increased to 964 from 700 in less than two weeks.

He said ProtecHealth, which is the implementer of private medical practitioner participation in PICK, aimed to increase the number of participating private medical facilities to between 2,000 and 3,000 before the end of August.

Thus, Anas encouraged more private medical facilities nationwide to immediately participate in the programme by registering via ProtectHealth’s website.

ProtectHealth is a wholly-owned non-profit subsidiary of the Ministry of Health (MOH) which has been given the mandate to register, provide training, monitor quality, conduct analysis and reporting as well as make payments to all private medical practitioners involved in the immunisation programme.

-Bernama