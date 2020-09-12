Private’s Death: Police have recorded statements from 10 witnesses

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have recorded statements from 10 witnesses to assist investigations into the death of the late Private Abdul Aziz Aznam who was believed to have jumped from the third floor of a military camp residential building in Batu Pahat, late last month.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said investigations involved two officers and seven low-ranking personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), as well as a civilian.

“From the post mortem report, no external injuries or criminal elements were found to be the cause of death. However, we are still waiting for the laboratory report.

“We have recorded a statement from an army personnel who saw the victim (Abdul Aziz) run and jump from the third floor,“ he told newsmen at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said investigations revealed Abdul Aziz had been missing from duty for 218 days. He had also undergone commando training with the Special Service Group (GGK) after completing basic military training.

The media previously reported that Abdul Aziz had suffered serious injuries and died after he was believed to have jumped from the third floor of a residential building at a military camp in Batu Pahat, on Aug 28.

He died at 2.30 pm on Sept 6 while being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat. -Bernama