Private Secretary to KKMM Deputy Minister dies of heart attack

KUANTAN: Private secretary to the Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Mohd Shamsuddin Damin died this afternoon, believed from a heart attack when he suddenly collapsed at a chalet in Janda Baik, Bentong about 176 kilometres from here.

The late Mohd Shamsuddin, 56, had served Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin since the latter was appointed deputy minister, apart from being the secretary of the Malaysia International Institute of Islamic Cooperation (Ikiam).

Mohd Shamsuddin’s wife, Jamaliah Ibrahim, 54, said that her husband collapsed while preparing for zuhur prayers and attending a programme with students at the Maahad An Noer tahfiz centre around 12.45 pm.

“We left for Janda Baik this morning because my husband had to attend a programme and wanted to meet with the founder of the tahfiz centre, Sheikh Muhammad Nuruddin Marbu Al-Banjari, to discuss a new programme for students.

“He was very close to the tahfiz students as he had been involved since the establishment of the centre. In fact, he often invited students to be involved in religious programmes in Kuala Lumpur,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Jamaliah said her late husband had had heart problems for the past four years. The couple has a 22-year-old daughter.

Mohd Shamsuddin’s remains will be buried in Kampung Jalan Kebun, Shah Alam tonight.

Meanwhile, Zahidi, on his Facebook page, also expressed his condolences to the family of late Mohd Shamsuddin.

“Let us all pray that his soul is placed with the righteous and blessed servants,” he said. -Bernama