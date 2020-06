PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) wants the private sector to embrace a new concept of digital social responsibility (DSR) instead of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in bridging the gap between internet users in rural and urban areas.

DSR can also be applicable in reaching out to disfranchised internet users such as senior citizens, the disabled and low-income earners, said MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri.

She said re-educating people requires the collective responsibility of the private and public sectors.

For corporations, she said MDEC has mooted the concept of DSR in enabling them to foster the importance of digitalisation as it can enable as many Malaysians as possible to participate in the process.

MDEC has now been identified as a key component in the renewed national digitalisation drive which has been brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is willing to provide retraining modules for companies to advocate an appreciation for online literacy and understanding of the latest hardware available for online connectivity.

It also encourages the production of short videos to generate awareness.

“There is also a need to change mindsets to accept the new challenges (new norms) and that digitalisation is not difficult if we put our minds to it.”

She agreed more attention needs to be given to senior citizens, who are struggling to come to terms with new technology.

A representative of the Senior Citizens Association of Selangor and Federal Territory shared that some agencies have approached them to teach elders but it is difficult to organise such events because of logistics.

“Also, we cannot get everyone to assemble for one event. It takes a lot of time. Many old folk are nursing ailments and do not have the time. We need more help.”

She said the majority of senior citizens continue to struggle to use smartphone applications such as Grab, e- banking, e-wallet or Zoom.

“They are asking others to help them book e-hailing services for them.”

