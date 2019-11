KLANG: The private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been urged to play an important role in organising programmes to promote unity among the different races.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy (pix) said efforts to foster unity and bring the people of this country together should be the responsibility of all parties, including the private sector and NGOs.

“Fostering unity should not be left to the government alone, everyone should participate and contribute to create harmony among the races,“ he told reporters at the closing of the Fiesta Perpaduan Di Hati programme here today.

Waytha added that the ministry was in the midst of discussions with the private sector in efforts to promote more programmes which could bring the community together.

“We have been in talks with malls as malls are the perfect location to hold such events as people from all racial backgrounds will gather there especially during weekends,” he said.

He said malls were the best platform for the government to reach out to the people and for the community to interact with one another.

“We want more programmes to be organised as through these programmes we are able to foster and strengthen unity,“ he added. — Bernama