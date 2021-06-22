Private Suria finally has a place to call home

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of army veteran Private Suria Mohamad Hassan, who has been living under the Jalan Loke Yew 6 bridge here for the past two years, will move to their own house this week.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he had discussed with Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa to expedite the relocation of the family of seven who are currently placed at a transit house in Flat Sri Johor, Cheras.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall will provide a hire-purchase flat unit for them to live permanently. If possible, the family will move before the end of this week.

“The flat is located in Bandar Tun Razak near where he sells fruits and the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) will assist in the renovation of his stall,“ he told reporters after visiting the family at Flat Sri Johor here today.

Ismail Sabri said the house rent would be paid by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council through the Baitulmal.

Ismail Sabri said Suria, 58, is receiving a pension of RM1,100 a month but it was said to be insufficient.

“In this regard, JHEV will also provide a living aid of RM300 a month starting this month and it is in addition to the one-off assistance he received previously as a veteran and recipient of the Pingat Jasa Malaysia,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri urged ex-servicemen to register with the JHEV to facilitate the handing over of any assistance to them.

“MAF veterans who are facing difficulties and need help are urged to come forward and inform their situation to the JHEV because about 20,000 veterans have not registered, making it difficult for the department to track them and provide appropriate assistance,“ he said. — Bernama