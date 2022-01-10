Priyadarshimi Malaysia’s rep in Mrs World pageant, for second time

KUALA LUMPUR: Priyadarshimi MM Pellay Rameash will represent Malaysia in the Mrs World pageant for the second time.

Mrs Malaysia World™ has officially appointed Priyadarshimi, 26, as Mrs Malaysia World 2021. She had won the Mrs Malaysia World 2020 crown and was placed in the top 20 in the Mrs World 2020 contest.

Datin Harveen Kaur, national director and managing director of Mrs Malaysia World™ and Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd ™, respectively, said today Priyadarshimi will compete alongside representatives from over 60 countries for the Mrs World 2021 crown at the WestGate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in the United States from Jan 9 to 16.

“We at Mrs Malaysia World ™ and Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd ™ wish her all the best and congratulations,” she said.

Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd ™ was formed in 2018, founded by Datuk Dr Kattayat Mohandas, a renowned anaesthetist in Kuala Lumpur.

Harveen Kaur also said that Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd ™ has received its trademark status, making it the first ever beauty pageant company for married women, regardless of status, ever credited in Malaysia.

“With the alarming number of bogus beauty pageants that are mushrooming in Malaysia, it is very important that a pageant is audited by credited professionals and transparency must be shown in all accounts,” she said.

Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd ™ is fully responsible in organising the annual Mrs Malaysia World Pageant, she said, adding that it is the one and only official preliminary to Mrs World Inc, the world’s first beauty pageant for married women founded by the late Mr David Marmel in 1984.

“We created history in Mrs World 2019, where Kokilam Kathirvailu became the first Malaysian to be placed among the top three in the history of Mrs Malaysia World,” she said. - Bernama