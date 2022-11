SUNGAI BULOH: Last one in, first one out, vice-president for Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM), Ahmad Julfiz Faiza stepped out of the nomination centre with his supporters to chants of Hidup PRM.

On his chances of winning the seat, he said: “Inshaallah, the rakyat will win”.

Ahmad Julfiz who is making debut in GE15 said the party will uphold its manifesto if it wrestles the seat.