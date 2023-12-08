PRN Negeri Sembilan: PH-BN obtain simple majority votes to form state government

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition has succeeded in securing the simple majority in votes to form a state government, unofficially.

According to a report by NST, the PH-BN coalition has unofficially locked down 19 seats in Chennah, Pertang, Sungai Lui, Klawang, Rantau, Juasseh, Bahau, Lenggeng, Nilai and Lobak.

On top of that, they managed to also secure Sikamat, Ampangan, Pilah, Bukit Kepayang, Rahang, Seremban Jaya, Lukut, Repah and Sri Tanjung, as opposed to Perikatan Nasional only gaining three seats in Bagan Pinang, Labu and Paroi.