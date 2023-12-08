PRN Selangor: PH candidate receives backlash for telling voters to reprimand those with ‘clean fingers’

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Michelle Ng is in hot water today after reminding Malaysians to “advise” those with “clean fingers” (fingers not dipped in ink) to go out and vote.

The DAP member in a video posted on X (Twitter) worried about the voter turnout in her constituency, Subang Jaya, which was recorded at only 32 per cent as of 11am earlier today.

Since she was quite concerned about the low turnout at that time, she advised voters in her area to urge others who have not voted yet to do their civic duty as a Malaysian.

“If you all are done with casting your votes and are out for lunch, please observe those with clean fingers and remind them to ensure they go out and vote.

“We only have until 6pm and I recorded this video at 1pm and there is only five hours left. So if you have not voted yet, make sure you do so,“ she said in a 45-second long video.

Safe to say, netizens were quite enraged by her message which did not consider those from other states who cannot afford to head back and cast their vote, not counting those from other states who are not involved in the state elections and other citizens who still have to work on a weekend, unable to have the time to vote.

“Yes. Harass people who are buying lunch. I’m sure they’ll be so happy and vote for you,“ a netizen commented.

“Nobody needs to be harassed. Many people are not voting today either because they do not get leave from their workplace, or by choice or by the fact their state has no elections,“ another netizen pointed out.