Probationary inspector pleads not guilty to receiving RM3,000 bribe

ALOR SETAR: A probationary inspector pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of receiving a bribe of RM3,000 in September last year.

Basree Ibrahim, 37, from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, Kota Setar District Police Headquarters allegedly received RM3,000 cash from a 34-year-old woman in a restaurant here at 8.30 pm on Sept 17, 2022.

The bribe was purportedly to refrain the inspector from taking any action against the woman, who is a suspect in a narcotics case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Basree is charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694), which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the sum of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah set bail at RM15,000 with one surety. She also imposed additional conditions that the accused report to the nearest MACC office the first week of every month, not to tamper with any prosecution witnesses and surrender his passport to the court.

The court fixed July 27 for the submission of documents and appointment of counsel.

Prosecuting officer Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin acted for MACC, while Basree, who paid the bail, was unrepresented. -Bernama