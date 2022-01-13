Probe claim of data on daily Covid-19 cases and deaths manipulated: LKS

PETALING JAYA: Allegation about the data on daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 fatalities being manipulated by “unseen hands” must be investigated immediately by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation so that the truth can be known.

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang made this call after Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing raised doubt about the integrity of the data.

“As there is a Special Parliament next Thursday on Jan 20, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation should meet immediately to investigate the allegation and submit its report to Parliament next Thursday itself,” Lim said in a statement today.

“The Malaysian public must know whether there is any basis in Tiong’s allegation of manipulation by ‘unseen hands’ of data on Covid-19 daily new cases and daily fatality numbers, and if so, all the actual facts of the case.”

The Iskandar Puteri MP added that Tiong, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Director-General Tan Sri Noor Hisham should be summoned by the Parliamentary Special Committee on Health, Science and Innovation to testify on the issue before the Special Parliament on Thursday.