Probe into botched liposuction completed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police investigation papers on a botched liposuction procedure at a beauty centre in Cheras that left a 23-year-old woman dead on Saturday were submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the papers were filed with the AGC at 10am and recommends that those responsible for the death of the victim be charged under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

He said the remand order for a 49-year-old beautician and her 23-year-old daughter who were arrested on Sunday following the incident, had ended and the duo have been released on bail.

Nik Ros Azhan said investigations are also being carried out by the Health Ministry and will be referred to the ministry’s prosecution division for further action.

The victim, who had planned to marry next year, suffered difficulty in breathing and turned pale after receiving an injection during the liposuction procedure.

The beautician called for an ambulance and the victim was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.

Investigations revealed that although the beauty centre was legally registered, it was not endorsed by the relevant authorities to perform liposuction procedures.