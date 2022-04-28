Probe into cause of fire, explosion to cover all aspects: Pahang Fire Dept

KUANTAN: An investigation into the cause of a fire and explosion at two single-storey houses in Jalan Permatang Badak Perdana 2 here early today would cover all aspects, including fire crackers and fireworks.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa said there were several materials that could cause the explosion.

“We will conduct a detailed investigation to confirm the cause of the explosion, there was a gas cylinder and some fireworks...if it was really caused by fireworks and fire crackers then we need to identify the quantity that triggered such a massive explosion,“ he told reporters when met at the scene here today.

A two-year-old boy was killed and five other people were injured in the fire that occurred at about 3 am.

Meanwhile, a witness, Faridah Mamat, 56, she was cooking sahur meals when she heard two loud explosions.

During the second explosion, Faridah said she rushed out of the house and heard her neighbours shouting for help, but no one dared to get close to the burning house.

“The fire was so big, it felt like I was on a battlefield,” said the trader who has been living in the area for the past eight years. — Bernama