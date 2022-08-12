Probe into RM600b fund issue will be transparent and professional: MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has given an assurance that it will conduct a thorough, transparent and professional investigation from all angles regarding alleged irregularities involving the spending of national funds amounting to RM600 billion.

MACC, in a statement today, urged any parties with information, evidence or documents related to the matter to hand over the information to the nearest MACC office.

“If necessary MACC can also send its officers over to collect the information or documents,” it said.

The controversy on the spending of the RM600 billion in emergency funds during the COVID-19 pandemic period was first raised by former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari during the last general election campaign on Nov 15.

Recently Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported as saying that he was leaving it to the relevant agencies to investigate the issue.

According to Anwar, the Finance Ministry had told him of several breaches of procedures regarding the management of the funds.

In response, former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported to have said that he was not afraid to be investigated for the irregularities which allegedly happened during his administration. - Bernama