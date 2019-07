KUALA LUMPUR: Police are still investigating the sex video case linked to a minister and there is no specified time period for completion of the investigation, according to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Let PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) carry out their task before the results are handed over to me and the Inspector-General of Police (Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador),“ he told a press conference after attending a Police-Federal Territories Ministry Aidilfitri celebration at Pulapol, here.

He was asked to comment on the developments of the sex video investigation involving former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and allegedly a cabinet minister.

IGP Datuk Seri Hamid Bador said investigations into the case would require quite some time as it should not be carried out hastily.

“We do not want any individual to be wrongly accused as a result of a hasty investigation and there are procedures to be followed.

“In addition, we have to be very careful in conducting the investigation which is in accordance with guidelines set by the Attorney General’s Chambers,“ he added.

Media reports recently said there were viral video clips of two men engaging in sex acts and on June 12 Haziq confessed he was one of the men featured in the videos. — Bernama