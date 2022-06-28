Probe into stimulus package funds in final stage: MACC

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is in the final stage of completing its investigations into the alleged misappropriation of economic stimulus package assistance funds involving a Kedah state executive council (exco) member.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said the commission was in the final phase of collecting all the relevant files before submitting the investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) to determine the next course of action.

“So far, the exco member who is allegedly involved in the case has not been called to testify but we will do so soon,” he said after flagging off the Kedah MACC Corruption Free Convoy 2022 programme here today.

On June 17, Shaharom Nizam was reported as saying the MACC had launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of economic stimulus package assistance funds linked to a Kedah exco member. — Bernama