Probe launched into viral video of cop kicking foreigner

SEREMBAN: Police have commenced investigations into a short video clip that showed a policeman kicking a man believed to be a foreigner at Taman Jasmin Senawang here.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said today investigations showed that the incident occurred when a group of foreigners were being transfered to a Covid-19 quarantine centre.

He said a police report on the video which was widely shared in the social media has been received.

Mohd Said said the victim and the policeman in the viral video are being traced.

“The case in being investigated for causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code. We will carry out a thorough probe and appropriate action will be taken,“ he said.

In the six-second video which is said to have been taken from a bus by a passenger showed a row of people, all believed to be foreigners, seated by a road shoulder as one of them is repeatedly kicked by a policeman.