Probe on alleged bullying of RMAF trainees in final stage

IPOH: The investigation into the alleged bullying of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) trainees at the Kuantan Air Base is now in its final stages.

Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan (pix) said the individuals allegedly involved in the case would be called back for questioning by the police.

“We are waiting for the investigation (to be completed) and actions will be taken soon,“ he told reporters when met at the Air Force Academy (ATU) here today.

He stressed that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in general and the RMAF in particular would not compromise on bullying issue involving its members and officers.

In May, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said that they have recorded more than 10 statements, including from six trainees who allegedly committed the crime and five victims. - Bernama