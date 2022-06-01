Probe on chicken cartel existence in final stage: Rosol

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) is in the final stages of completing its investigation into the alleged existence of a cartel that controls the price and production of chicken supplies in the country.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said several witnesses among breeders and integrators were also called to assist in the investigation.

“Thus far, the MyCC is investigating the cartel’s involvement in (controlling) the price of chicken and a full report is expected to be tabled this month (June), whether it is true or otherwise, we will see based on the findings,” he said.

He said this when met after appearing as a guest in the ‘Jendela Fikir’ programme entitled ‘Larangan Eksport Tepung Gandum India Jejas Bekalan Tempatan?’ produced by Bernama Radio here today.

The MyCC had set up a special team in early February to investigate allegations of anti-competitive conduct including anti-competitive agreements and/or abuse of dominant position in the market that could cause an increase in prices of goods in the market.

Meanwhile, Rosol said the decision on the extension of the subsidy for poultry farmers scheduled to end this Sunday (June 5) would be finalised by the Cabinet today.

“We have some suggestions related to the matter and today the meeting will decide whether to stop or continue but with a slight improvement. Maybe the Cabinet has other proposals so the decision depends on the Cabinet,” he said. - Bernama