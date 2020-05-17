Probe on five Johor chicken wholesalers over sudden price hike

JOHOR BARU: Five leading chicken wholesalers in the state are being investigated in relation to the sudden increase of chicken price in Johor.

Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in a statement, today, said investigations were also conducted on three poultry farms, following complaints on statewide chicken price increase, sparking concerns from consumers who will be celebrating Aidilfitri next week.

“Following the information received, Johor KPDNHEP conducted spot checks on retail premises selling chickens at higher prices.

“About 71 inspections were conducted especially on stalls at public markets and notices were issued to 37 retailers,” it said.

According to the ministry, errant traders are liable to a fine of RM100,000 or three years imprisonment or both, upon conviction under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Corporate organisations could be fined not exceeding RM500,000 for first offence and not exceeding RM1 million for the second offence. — Bernama