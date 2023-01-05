Probe on man who claims police refused to take report

IPOH: The police have opened an investigation paper on a man who alleged that a senior police officer at Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD) refused to accept a complaint regarding illegal moneylenders from him

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the investigation paper was opened following a report made against the man.

“The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code (Defamation) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Inappropriate use of network facilities and or network services).

“Preliminary police investigation found that the complainant admitted that he misunderstood the advice he received from a police officer and made a mistake in uploading the video on TikTok. The complainant deleted the video yesterday after realising the mistake,“ he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the man came to the Sentral police station and introduced himself as a representative of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in order to seek advice from the police regarding the act of taking down various posters advertising moneylenders around Ipoh.

“The complainant did not meet a senior police officer as he claimed and only sought advice from a police officer who was on duty at Sentral station in Ipoh.

“After receiving advice from the police officer, the complainant left without saying he wanted to make a police report.

Earlier, Yahaya said the allegations of the TikTok user had been referred to the Integrity and Standards Compliance Division (BIPS), IPD Ipoh for internal investigation.

The investigation was carried out after it detected a 35-second video uploaded by the owner of the Twitter account @nanmanjoi8715, showing a male TikTok user under the name @vikramnaidu4488 claiming Ipoh IPD police refused to accept his complaint. - Bernama