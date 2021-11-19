Probe on Mohd Diya’s death expected to be completed next month

MARANG: Investigation into the death of fire officer Mohd Diya Che Jusoh, who collapsed during a flood rescue operation last month, is expected to be completed in December.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the committee tasked with the matter was still conducting a detailed investigation to identify the cause of death.

“They (the committee) have already met for the first time and they will conduct a fair and transparent investigation so that we can identify the cause of death.

“We will try to speed up the investigation which covers various aspects and at the same time, the findings can be used to improve the team during assignments to prevent similar incidents,“ he said after presenting awards to JBPM and Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy (East Region) officers and personnel here yesterday.

On Oct 21, Mohd Diya, 46, who was attached to the Melaka Tengah Fire Station (BBP) died at the Melaka Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department, after collapsing while participating in a rescue operation for flood victims in Sungai Putat on Oct 20.

Following this, a committee was set up to help shed some light on Mohd Diya’s death which, among others, was to investigate the overall management of the flood rescue operation, immediate treatment given to the victim and risk assessment control during the incident. — Bernama