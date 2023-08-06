Probe underway to find cause of 13-container blaze at Port Klang

SHAH ALAM : Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire that razed 13 shipping containers belonging to Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, near Jalan Pelabuhan Utara, Port Klang.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the investigations by the Port Klang Authority (LPK) and Northport are ongoing and will involve all aspects, including false declarations.

“We still are investigating the cause of the fire and I do not want to speculate.

“If the declarations were false, then stern action will be taken against those responsible,” he told the media after the presentation of the ISO 37001:2016 Certificate of Compliance for the Anti-Bribery Management Systems (ABMS) to the LPK, here, today.

Loke said his ministry is concerned about the declaration of goods in the containers to ensure safety, adding that some controls will be tightened to prevent such incidents from recurring. - Bernama