Problems facing rubber tappers, construction sites not complying with SOP among issues in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to help solve the problems of rubber tappers and construction sites adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) on Covid-19 will be among topics to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament session for today, issues facing the rubber tappers will be raised during the oral question and answer session by Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh (BN-Besut) to the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities on the ministry’s efforts to address the unstable price of rubber.

On construction sites that do not comply with the SOP on Covid-19, it will be raised through a question by Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) to the Works Minister.

Meanwhile, Loke Siew Fook (PH-Seremban) will pose a question to the Prime Minister on the Attorney-General’s comments regarding the government’s decision to revoke the contract on the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project with Dhaya Maju LTAT and the legal implications expected.

Following which, the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 will proceed for the third day.

The Parliament session for this week sits for only four hours, from 10am to 2pm daily from Monday to Thursday, with only 80 Members of Parliament - 41 from the government and 39 from the opposition and Independent - are allowed to be in the House at any one time.

It is a precautionary measure following the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the third session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament is for 27 days until Dec 15. — Bernama