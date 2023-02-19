Procession using religious symbols causes uneasiness, gives bad image of Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: A procession involving a group of youths who were seen carrying fake swords, spears and shields and using Islamic religious symbols has caused various reactions and uneasiness among the public, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Naím Mokhtar (pix).

He said the procession was inappropriate and gives a bad image of Islam and the country.

“It is better for the organiser to highlight Islamic values that are peaceful that call for unity and wellbeing,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, videos and photos of the procession believed to be held in a resort area in Setiu, Terengganu on Friday went viral on social media.

Mohd Na’im said all quarters were responsible for efforts to nurture peace and harmony in society, adding that acts that cause uneasiness among the public should be avoided at all costs.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) is of the view that this matter should be left to the authorities to investigate and take action against the organiser if they have violated national security regulations,“ he said.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa has been quoted as saying that the police would investigate the procession allegedly involving a political party to identify the violations and take necessary action.

He said the initial investigation found that the procession that occurred on Feb 17 was a contest where participants were required to design Islamic attire, weapons and heritage. - Bernama