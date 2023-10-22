Proclamation of Pekan Municipal Council rekindles past history - Pahang Exco

PEKAN: The proclamation ceremony of the Pekan Municipal Council by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah here today rekindled memories of when the local authority status of Pekan district was upgraded some three decades ago.

State Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff said on Nov 3, 1990, His Majesty had agreed to grace and officiate the proclamation ceremony of the Pekan District Council (MDP).

“At that time the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was the Regent of Pahang, and the proclamation marked the upgrading of Pekan from town board status to a district council,” he said when speaking at the proclamation ceremony here tonight.

Also gracing the ceremony held at the Pekan Municipal Council here were the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Royal Couple’s children, including Acting Pahang Ruler Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also present were Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and members of the state leadership led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Mohammad Fakhruddin said the upgrading of the Pekan Municipal Council would have an impact in terms of governance and development in the district, which is expected to continue to develop with its distinctive character as a Royal Town rich in cultural and historical value.

“This upgrade will also contribute to the economic development that will be enjoyed by the local residents as infrastructure, telecommunications and transportation will be further improved to meet current needs and raise the expectations of the local population,” he said. -Bernama