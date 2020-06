MALACCA: A production operator of a factory in Ayer Keroh has been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations into a case of concealing birth and dumping of a foetus in a septic tank in Kampung Kandang here yesterday.

Malacca Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris said the remand order on the 25-year-old man was issued by the Magistrate’s Court Assistant Registrar, Mohd Anuar Ostadi, at the Malacca Court Complex here today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both, on conviction,” he said when contacted.

Mohd Nor Yhazid said another suspect, a 23-year-old woman who works as a production operator in a factory in Batu Berendam, was released on police bail as she was being treated at the Malacca Hospital for fever.

Yesterday, it was reported that a couple had been arrested in connection with the case where a foetus of about five to seven months old was found in the septic tank of a house.

Initial investigations revealed that the female suspect had consumed a medication to induce abortion while her boyfriend had confessed to disposing of the remains. — Bernama