Products containing anabolic steroids worth RM8.3m seized by Malacca CPF

MALACCA: The Malacca Pharmacy Enforcement Division (CPF) seized 642 products worth RM8.3 million, that contained anabolic steroids and other products not registered with the Drug Control Authority (DCA), under Ops Pharma.

State Health director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said during the Ops carried out from 2 to 10.30pm yesterday (6 Sept), seven premises, including a house and warehouse in and around Malacca were raided following information and complaints from members of the public.

“Action was taken following information and complaints that products containing anabolic steroids were being sold. Five digital gadgets and two suspects aged 30 and 40, were also detained to assist investigations,“ he said in a statement to the media here yesterday.

He said initial investigations revealed that the sale of such products has been going on for almost two years and all the products were imported from several countries and sold online.

“Steroids are classified as controlled substances and Anabolic steroids are frequently abused by individuals for the purpose of developing muscles.

“These products must only be consumed upon the advice of doctors and pharmacists because unauthorised or unsupervised use of steroids can result damages to the kidney, cause diabetes, lead to high blood pressure and hormonal imbalances in the body,” said the statement.

“Those found guilty under the regulation could be sentenced to a maximum RM25,000 fine or three years imprisonment or both for the first offence and a maximum RM50,000 fine or five years’ jail or both for subsequent offences.

“Companies convicted of the offence could be sentenced to a maximum fine of RM50,000 for the first offence and RM100,000 fine for subsequent offences while the sale of controlled substances for the purpose of selling without a licence can be charged under Section 13(a) of the Poisons Act 1952,” he said.

The public can report the sale of unregistered products via www.pharmacy.gov.my, Public Complaints Management System (SisPAA) at moh.spab.gov.my or to any nearby Pharmacy Enforcement branches or call 03-78413200. - Bernama