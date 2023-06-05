Prof Mohammad Agus: Madani Icons Roadshow to universities are not for politics

REMBAU: The Madani Icons roadshow organised by the Community Communications Department (J-KOM) in six universities are not political in nature but serves as a medium to explain the Malaysia Madani concept and the government policies under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration to university students.

J-KOM director-general, Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff said that the department with the cooperation of Yayasan Prihatin Nasional (PRIHATIN) is tasked with explaining and defending government policies as well as connecting the government with students and Malaysians.

“J-KOM goes to universities not to conduct politicking, we visit Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) or other universities to explain government policies, Malaysia Madani, not to campaign or support any party, J-KOM knows what its boundaries are,” he told reporters after officiating the Madani Icons roadshow at the UiTM Rembau campus here today, in the presence of PRIHATIN chief executive officer Datuk Aizuddin Ghazali.

The roadshow that begins today showcases famous celebrity Datuk Aznil Nawawi as the Madani Icon.

Mohammad Agus also presented donations, necessities and free spectacles to 1,500 students during the event.

He said that the roadshow would visit universities in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang and Selangor as well as Sabah and Sarawak, and will feature townhall sessions together with other Madani Icons, which are reported to include Islamic finance expert, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar, who is the current Federal Territories Islamic Religious Affairs Council chairman, education icon, Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Sahol Hamid Abu Bakar, Malaysia Airlines Berhad chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin as well as badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Meanwhile, Aznil said he was honoured to be chosen as a Madani Icon and would share his experiences in the media and entertainment industry during the roadshow, and hoped that the younger generation would be more confident in charting their life paths.

“I believe almost 90 per cent of youth will be able to achieve success and I want to help them grow their aura through sharing my past experiences.

“Just a while ago, I shared with them, if we come from a poor family, like me, it doesn’t mean we’ll be stuck there forever, we can improve our standard of living and help our family. Self-confidence also plays an important role,” he added. - Bernama