‘Professional enablers’ at financial institutions investigated by MACC following Op Tropicana

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is actively on the hunt ‘for professional enablers’, the term dubbed by law enforcement, that are linked to banks after the Op Tropicana raid conducted last month.

According to a report by The Star, the anti-graft commission is currently investigating claims of four main suspects in their involvement in a syndicate exposed by the MACC during the Op Tropicana raid, in the wake of their sentencing.

“In connection to allegations of five banks being monitored by the MACC for involvement in the cheating syndicate, investigations are focused on the individuals involved and it does not involve the institutions as a whole.

“They are made up of a group of ‘professional enablers’, including bank officers, accountants and company secretaries that have allowed the syndicate operations to proceed,“ the MACC clarified in a statement released today.

The MACC also said that efforts in tracing down the assets and illegal cash believed to be millions are in progress together with Bank Negara Malaysia and foreign law enforcement agencies such as Interpol, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.

The commission added the agencies cooperating to trace down the assets worth possibly millions, was after the four main suspects were sentenced in the Shah Alam and Butterworth courts on March 16 and 17, respectively.

Last month on Feb 21, MACC, together with other agencies also including the Immigration Department, uncovered an investment syndicate engineered by British citizens, following 24 raids and 81 suspects arrested.