Professionals urge caution on consumption method that spikes heart rate, blood pressure

PETALING JAYA: Taking supplements before hitting the gym can help you through a tough workout.

However, trainers have warned that a new trend of ingesting pre-workout supplements in powder form can be dangerous to physical well-being.

A practice called “dry scooping” induces a rapid increase in heart rate and blood pressure, putting a strain on the heart and causing cardiac rhythm issues, health coach and executive personal trainer Nirosh Kumar Nathan told theSun.

There is also a risk of breathing in the powder while scooping it into the mouth and that causes coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and even aspiration pneumonia.

While it is still unclear if it is popular in Malaysia, dry scooping has become a trend in the US.

In an analysis of 100 videos posted on social network channel TikTok, researchers found only eight of those featured used pre-workout supplements correctly.

The videos have received a total of eight million likes.

A pre-workout supplement is usually mixed with water before it is consumed.

According to fitness experts, it enhances endurance for those who practise a wholesome workout regimen and diet, but it does not necessarily lead to good results.

Nirosh said people who want to enhance their athletic performance may consider using pre-workout supplements.

He explained that pre-workout supplements are usually a mixture of various minerals or nutriments to boost energy and focus.

One of the more popular ones is creatine, an organic compound that is said to be effective in building muscle mass.

According to the International Society of Sports Nutrition, creatine also enhances recovery after a workout, helps to reduce muscle damage and aids in convalescence after injury.

Nirosh said taking pre-workout supplements without a doctor’s prescription is not advisable.

“It gets worse if it is taken through dry scooping as it can lead to health hazards such as multi-organ failure. These include kidney and liver failure,” he said.

He pointed out that a high protein diet could also cause kidney problems.

“Anyone who has developed kidney problems will have to go on a low-protein diet and have his kidney function monitored under a doctor’s guidance,” he added.

According to personal trainer Taufiq Shahfyrul, a scoop of some powdered supplements can contain as much caffeine as five cups of coffee, making it dangerous to consume.

“If you don’t fuel yourself properly before exercises or tough workouts, you’ll be less energised, weaker and will feel fatigue setting in faster than normal. Pre-workout supplements are designed to help fight this, to help you keep going for longer.”

Taufiq said compounds such as carbohydrates and caffeine could also improve performance at the gym.

“It does this mainly by boosting energy and raising mental focus.”

However, if taken the wrong way, the supplements become dangerous, he added.

Taufiq is certain that there is more harm than good in such supplements.

“This list of risks goes on and on. In my view, you should not do something just because it appears on social media. Even at a safe level, side effects still cannot be ruled out,” he said.

“In its milder form, some supplements can cause itching, (palpitations) and interrupted sleep, which are generally harmless but uncomfortable anyway,” he added.

His advice is to go only for half doses and see how the body reacts.