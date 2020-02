KOTA KINABALU: Proficiency in English increases the marketability of the younger generation of Malaysians, said the Sabah Kadazandusun Murut Welfare and Education Association (Pekadin) today.

“One who is proficient and competent in English is certainly marketable in most careers, especially in the private sector,” said Pekadin vice-president Luis Lidong, in a statement issued here today.

He also expressed the hope for more local English language teachers to be trained and subsequently posted to rural schools in Sabah.

Luis said this in response to remarks made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad about the need to use English in the teaching of Science and Mathematics.

During a special meeting with Education Ministry management officials in Putrajaya on Thursday, Dr Mahathir, who is also acting Education Minister, had said this need was in line with the government’s intention to promote the use of English and the mastery of the language in the country’s education system.

A video clip of the prime minister’s remarks had been uploaded into Facebook. — Bernama