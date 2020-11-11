Profit-taking drags Bursa lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia closed lower today, in tandem with most regional peers, dragged down by selling in index-linked counters but the market bellwether managed to stay well above the key 1,500-point level.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.99 points to 1,570.08 after moving between 1,550.44 and 1,572.69 throughout the day.

It was largely dragged down by losses in IHH Healthcare, Petronas Chemicals, MISC, and Sime Darby Plantation with a combined 12.153 points.

The barometer index was in negative territory for the entire session as profit-taking dominated trading following yesterday’s strong gains, which were brought about by optimism over the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On the broader market, gainers slightly outnumbered losers 655 to 574, while 639 counters were unchanged, 299 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Total volume increased to 14.53 billion units worth RM5.96 billion from 12.33 billion units worth RM8.45 billion yesterday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM7.69, Public Bank rose 48 sen to RM17.68, Top Glove earned six sen to RM7.86 and Tenaga increased 14 sen to RM11.34.

Petronas Chemicals, Hartalega and IHH Healthcare lost 20 sen each to RM6.55, RM15.50 and RM5.45 respectively.

Of the actives, AT Systematization perked up eight sen to 27 sen, Xidelang added one sen to 7.5 sen, DGB gained 1.5 sen to 4.5 sen, and Fintec bagged two sen to 13.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 20.14 points easier at 11,290.89, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 66.18 points to 13,226.57 and the FBMT 100 Index fell 24.07 points to 11,088.52.

However, the FBM 70 increased 12.19 points to 14,561.28 and the FBM ACE surged 245.43 points to 11,291.79.

The Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.73 points to 152.58, the Plantation Index contracted 29.81 points to 7,177.78, but the Financial Services Index recovered 121.85 points to end the day at 13,409.35. -Bernama

More to come