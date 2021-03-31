Program Mentor Wanita Cukup Berani 2021 Maggi returns with a brand-new masterclass to empower and inspire more women

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the International Women’s Day 2021, Maggi celebrates the tenacity of Malaysian women by launching the second phase of the Program Mentor Wanita Cukup Berani MAGGI®. The programme follows on the trailblazing success of its 2020 predecessor that was participated by more than 900 women, with the aim to upskill women and build their self-confidence to try something new – be it in cooking, in life or in business.

According to a study by Unicef and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) titled “Families on the Edge” (August 2020) Unicef.org “Families on the edge”, Malaysian households headed by women such as widows or single mothers are particularly vulnerable, with a 32 per cent unemployment rate compared to others. Understanding these circumstances, MAGGI® took on pro-active measures to assess the changing and critical needs of women amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and also gathered feedback provided from participants who attended the Bengkel Online Wanita Cukup Berani Maggi last year.

Based on this, Maggi will be introducing a brand-new “Masterclass: How To Run A Food Business” module for those who are keen to kick start or improve on their existing food business. Led by entrepreneur and mentor of the Program Mentor Wanita Cukup Berani 2021 Maggi, Anne Idris, as well as Maggi’s in-house Chef, Chef Muluk, the Masterclass is an exclusive session tailor made to provide in-depth guidance and best practices to develop or enhance cooking skills and entrepreneurship capabilities for existing and aspiring food business owners. Potential candidates will then have the opportunity to be part of a one-of-a-kind mentorship programme, pitch their business ideas and eventually receive seed capital from Maggi Malaysia to realise their business dream.

According to Geetha Balakrishna, Business Executive Officer of Maggi, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, “The Program Mentor Wanita Cukup Berani Maggi began as an aspiration to empower and inspire Malaysian women to gain the self-confidence to try something new, so that they can make a positive difference for herself and her family by equipping them with the necessary skills. The immense positive response and stories we received in 2020 inspired and encouraged us to magnify the impact of this journey. We harnessed this motivation into action, by extending the workshop, adding new relevant content and a Masterclass module this year. It is our passion and commitment to continue building on our efforts to impact even more women and address their wider needs for growth as we want all participants in this programme to be emboldened not only in the kitchen, but in business as well.”

Maggi expanded the content of its 3-day workshops this year which will now feature an enhanced digital syllabus led by a Google Certified Trainer, to impart practical knowledge utilising digital tools and social media presence to improve businesses. Participants can also look forward to more interactive opportunities with their favourite mentors, Datin Paduka Eina Azman, Sheila Rusly and Anne Idris.