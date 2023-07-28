Progressive salary policy to be presented to MTEN on Aug 7

PUTRAJAYA: A progressive salary policy or model will be presented at the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) on Aug 7 for policy approval before it can be implemented, Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix) said.

Several main thrusts of the policy would be announced following the policy approval, he said, adding that discussions between ministries involved had been completed.

“I’m convinced that employers will also be happy when the policy or model is approved and announced, as both employees and employers will embrace the suggested progressive salary model,” he told the media after announcing the 2022 Household Income and Expenditure Survey Report here today.

The suggestions initially considered included tabling a white paper on salary status at Parliament in September and starting engagement sessions and discussions between employers and employees, he shared.

He also said that the government was confident that the employers’ concerns that the progressive salary policy would result in higher business operating costs could be addressed and overcome.

Rafizi had been reported earlier as saying that a progressive salary policy or model would be jointly developed by the Economic Affairs Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry and the Human Resources Ministry, and would be a transition from a minimum wage model to phased salary increments that would be in line with the growth of the national economy. -Bernama