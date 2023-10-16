Progressive wage policy to complement minimum wage policy - Economy Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The progressive wage policy will complement the minimum wage policy and is not intended to replace it, said the Economy Ministry.

The progressive wage policy is a voluntary approach that employers can negotiate with employees before deciding to adhere to it, the ministry said.

“The policy aims to further strengthen the reform on workers’ salaries in the country,“ the ministry said in an oral answer published on the Parliament’s website on Monday.

The ministry said this in response to a question from Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) on the number of engagements held thus far with relevant parties to implement the progressive wage policy and the approach to be used in its implementation.

According to the ministry, engagement sessions with stakeholders including government ministries, agencies, employers and employees were held from July 2023 to September 2023 to get feedback on the its proposed implementation.

“These sessions will be carried out continuously to ensure that the policy is well received by all parties and to achieve its objective of raising salary and wage rates as well as workers productivity and will not contradict the national labour policy, especially with regards the act related to workers,“ it added.-Bernama