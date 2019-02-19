Proham echoes calls for RCI to probe judicial interference

PETALING JAYA: The Society for the Promotion of Human Rights (Proham) has joined the call for a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations of judicial interference and misconduct.

Proham chairman Datuk Kuthubul Zaman Bukhari (pix) and secretary-general Ivy Josiah said in a joint statement issued today that the RCI should investigate the criminal nature of the allegations and propose action against the culprits.

Otherwise, they said, public confidence in the judiciary would be eroded further.

Court of Appeal judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer had, on Feb 14, revealed in an affidavit that there was tampering in several high profile cases, including those of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Titiwangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and the late Karpal Singh, who was DAP chairman.

He claimed that there were “crooked members of the judiciary working hand in glove with private companies to hoodwink the government into parting ways with public funds”.

Lawyers for Liberty has also stated that it has evidence of interference in politically sensitive matters.

Kuthubul and Josiah said the RCI should also make recommendations to ensure that the doctrine of separation of powers, especially with regards to the independence of the judiciary, was restored.

“An independent judiciary is vital in a democracy,” he pointed out. ”The judiciary must act without fear or favour and without bowing to external pressure.”