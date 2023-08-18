Project director charged with conducting illegal mining

KUANTAN: A project director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of conducting illegal mining activities in Sungai Baging here.

Teh Tze Jin, 45, was charged with conducting the illegal activity on a land adjacent to the Sungai Baging 1Malaysia People’s Housing Project (PR1MA) here at 4.10 pm last May 21.

The charge was framed under Section 158 of the Pahang Mineral Enactment 2001 which provides a fine of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years imprisonment or both, if convicted.

Judge Azman Mustapha allowed Teh bail of RM20,000 with one surety and also ordered him to hand over his passport to the court.

He also set Sept 8 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from the Pahang Enforcement Unit, Muhammad Taqiyuddin Azizan prosecuted, while lawyer Mohd Rusnizam Abdullah represented Teh. - Bernama