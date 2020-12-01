Project managers must explore new ways in creating value - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Project managers must be creative and innovative by exploring new ways to create value beyond the delivery of projects even as they embrace the new norm in project management practices by adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. (pix)

He said Covid-19 had resulted in disruption in supply chain due to the border closures, which led in significant decrease in productivity and subsequently, caused delays in project delivery and completion.

“Therefore, the demand for a more connected supply chain and digital organisations in enabling and empowering the project management industry across the world has become crucial.

“How project managers respond to these challenges will undoubtedly determine the future of this discipline as we race for more efficient and effective project management in overcoming crisis such as the one we are facing presently,” the minister said in his opening remarks at the International Project Management Conference (IPMC) 2020 today.

Fadillah also said that the Covid-19 pandemic had also accelerated a paradigm shift on project management in the country with strict SOPs to be adopted and ensuring that health and safety of the workforce remains a priority.

“The current challenging circumstances are by no means an excuse to disregard project governance. In adhering to the SOPs, the government has proactively established the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), whose main function is to catalyse the implementation and coordination of approved projects via a digitalised system for real-time progress monitoring,” he said.

Fadillah said his ministry was committed towards effectively facilitating project execution in assisting efficient project planning.

“Implementation is driven by five core strategic thrusts which encompass the development and maintenance of public connectivity infrastructure, enhancement of the construction industry and its key players, continuous improvement of organisation management and support services,” he said.

He said the ministry also prepared construction players for the increasingly disruptive project management landscape through training and accreditation. -Bernama