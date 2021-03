KUALA LUMPUR: Behind closed doors at the National Art Gallery, restoration experts are busy preserving our art heritage, including artworks dating back to the 18th century.

A team of three art conservationists and seven assistants are painstakingly restoring the nation’s delicate historical gems under the guidance of senior head curator Musrizal Mat Isa.

The gallery is closed until October for major renovations and repair of the building’s roof and central air conditioning system.

One of the artworks being restored is an almost-faded 1885 piece by George Giles, a British colonial officer.

Titled Boatman on Pahang River, the watercolour painting, with delicate paint strokes and light colours, captures the serenity of the past in depicting a fisherman casting his net.

“From these pieces, we can see the clothes worn by the people then, right to the colours that are usually associated with that era,” Musrizal said.

“Each composition tells us a story of how folks lived.

“It is like bringing history to life.”

Another piece that is being worked on is an acrylic artwork that has been destroyed by termites.

The pests have eaten the frame and canvas edges.

The painting belongs to a private collector.

“Three colours – blue, green and yellow – are usually difficult to replicate.

“The colours need to be at least 90% of the same ones used by the artists,” he said.

“Almost 20% of the canvas surface is torn and it will take us 120 hours to mend it,” he added.

“Paper is a fragile material that needs special care.



“As most artwork is done in watercolour, we are kept on our toes to ensure the right temperature, humidity and that they are stored correctly.”

A masterpiece by Chuah Thean Teng, known as the “Father of Batik”, is also being restored.

“Batik motifs can be on cotton, linen and silk.

“To preserve them, we need to study the fabric’s thread count.

“If in one inch the number of threads used is 46, we will have to find a similar one.

“Minimal addition is important to retain its originality.

“Artists are consulted before restoration is done on their artworks.

“We can’t overlay it,” he said.

“If the artist disagrees with the treatment, say a particular paint is used, we can remove it.”

Conservation is also done for outdoor works.

Musrizal recalled the work done to restore a mural at Sultan Suleiman Mosque in Klang four years ago.

The artwork, done in 1933, is considered a royal heritage as it was the largest mural on a concrete structure in Malaya.

The mural that was lime washed and plastered over in some areas, took six months to restore.

The most recent restoration work was done in Raub, Pahang where several pieces of artworks were submerged in floodwaters.

“We helped the artist fish them out and we worked on the restoration one at a time.

“Every piece of history has to be preserved so as to not lose our identity,” Musrizal added.