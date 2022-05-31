Projects in Sungai Muda, Lahar Tiang must not affect water supply in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Any project in Sungai Muda, Kedah and upstream of the Penang’s Lahar Tiang intake must comply with relevant laws and must not affect or compromise water supply services for 1.78 million people in Penang, the state assembly was told today.

Penang Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said this was because the Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) abstracted more than 80 per cent of the raw water for daily consumption from Sungai Muda, Kedah.

“The impact of the Sungai Muda’s riverside water catchment project is still unknown and the state government will continue to protect Penang’s interests with regard to water supply security.

“If the project has a negative impact on Penang, the state government will act immediately to stop it,“ he said when replying to a question from Datuk Muhammad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN-Sungai Dua).

The state Opposition Leader had wanted to know the impact of the Kedah’s riverside water catchment project.

Zairil said if there was a project that would affect the water supply to the residents, the state government would submit a formal objection to the federal government, initiate a motion to object it in the Parliament or take legal action for an injunction in court.

“PBAPP will implement more strategic projects through the Penang Water Supply Initiative 2050 to reduce the risk of possible disasters in Sungai Muda that could affect water supply services in Penang in the future.

“The water supply crisis in Penang will also cause huge losses to all businesses which contributed RM94.7 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019,“ he said. - Bernama