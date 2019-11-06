Projects scrutinised for better service delivery: Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: Every government project is now scrutinised carefully and put through proper bidding and procurement processes, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said this is to ensure that the government can get the right project built by the right people, for the right quality, at the right price and completed on time.

“We believe that effective governance in the public sector encourages the efficient use of resources and effective service delivery,“ she said when opening the 5th Asean Supreme Audit Institutions (Aseansai) Summit here today.

Wan Azizah underscored that zero-based budgeting has been introduced to take funds away from programmes, activities or projects that are inefficient, ineffective and fraught with leakages.

They are instead channelled to programmes, activities or projects that do indeed work, the deputy prime minister said. — Bernama