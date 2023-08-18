Prolintas: Elmina Interchange, GCE highway reopens for users

KUALA LUMPUR: The exit and entrance to Elmina Interchange on both bounds from the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) which were closed following the aircraft crash yesterday, have been reopened to highway users since 3.40 pm today.

Prolintas Group of Companies (Prolintas) in a statement said the reopened route involves the entrance ramp from Shah Alam to Elmina west, and the entrance ramp to Elmina east from Rawang, along with the exit ramp to Shah Alam.

“One of the two lanes of the road from Elmina west to Rawang is still closed for the authorities to carry on with investigations at the scene of the incident. Nevertheless, users can still access the highway.

“GCE Operations team has been to the incident location to observe the damage and is currently carrying out immediate road repairs,” the statement said.

Prolintas noted that street cleaning has also been carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department team earlier.

A Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) light business jet aircraft flying from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang crashed at about 2.50 pm yesterday, killing the six passengers and two crew on board, as well as a motorcyclist and a motorist on the ground. -Bernama