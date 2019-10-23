Prolonged rain spells forecast throughout monsoon, floods a possibility: Met Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Between four to six prolonged episodes of heavy rain are forecast throughout the Northeast Monsoon season that is expected to begin on Oct 24 and end in March.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement here today, said these rainy spells could potentially cause flooding in low lying and flood prone areas.

“During its (Northeast Monsoon) early stages until January, heavy rains are forecast in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor, while in January and February, the heavy rain episodes will be focused in Sarawak and Sabah.

“If heavy rainfall coincides with high tide, the floods could worsen, and besides this Northeasterly strong winds will result in choppy waters in the South China Sea,” the statement read.

The public have been advised to prepare themselves for possible floods and monitor weather warnings issued by the department via its website, the myCuaca application and social media. - Bernama