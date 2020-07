KUALA LUMPUR: Operators in the tourism, arts and culture industry are encouraged to promote product discount offers and domestic tourism packages for free on the malaysia.travel website.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said the website, developed by Tourism Malaysia, is meant to help industry players, especially tourist agents, hotels and other accommodation operators publicise domestic tourism promotions.

“We hope this would help boost the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia campaign further and encourage the people to support the domestic tourism industry now that it has been allowed to operate since June 10 under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO),” she said in a statement issued last night.

According to Nancy, as of Thursday, some 136 packages and e-vouchers have been uploaded on the website, involving 24 registered local tourist agents.

Industry players who are interested can send in their applications by first setting up an account at https://www.malaysia.travel/merchant. — Bernama