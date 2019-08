PETALING JAYA: The Human Resource Ministry has called on all companies to uphold the National Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) Policy to improve the safety and health of employees.

The ministry’s deputy minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the government hopes organisations would help promote the blueprint.

“Therefore, effective initiatives and promotion programmes must be carried so that the policy can be shared directly with employers and employees.” he said in his speech at the launch of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Award 2018 by the Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH), here today.

He said the policy, which was signed by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed, showed the government’s commitment to improve the level of occupational safety and health in the country.

Earlier, Mahfuz, who is the MSOSH chairman, presented two new categories at the award ceremony, the Workplace Health Promotion Award and the MSOSH OSH Media Award 2019.

The Occupational Safety and Health Award 2018 received 222 nominations and was audited and judged by MSOSH.