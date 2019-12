KUALA LUMPUR: The promotion of four women judges not only demonstrates great depths of their knowledge in the law but has also set a good example for all young women in Malaysia, Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said.

“I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to Datuk Rohana Yusuf on Her Ladyship’s appointment as the President of the Court of Appeal.

“Also, heartiest congratulations to Datuk Zaleha Yusof, Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Datuk Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, who were elevated to the Federal Court,“ Kok, who is also Seputeh MP, said in a statement here today.

She added that the historic promotions demonstrated that qualifications, skills and knowledge were indeed appreciated in Malaysia Baharu.

“Having such gender diversity at the highest level of the judiciary is definitely a positive move and should be highly commended,“ she said.

Yesterday, Rohana, 63, who is Federal Court judge became the first woman to be elevated as the President of the Court of Appeals, the second highest position in the judiciary.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat became the first woman to hold the highest position in the Judiciary with her promotion on May 2.

Three Court of Appeals judges, Zaleha, 54, Zabariah, 60, and Hasnah, 60, were appointed Federal Court judges.

With these appointments, the number of women judges in the Federal Court, the highest court in the country, now stands at six out of the total 13 judges. — Bernama