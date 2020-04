KUALA LUMPUR: ProOffice Solutions Sdn Bhd (ProOffice), a subsidiary of HeiTech Padu Bhd, has launched DVocTrac, a user-friendly remote-working productivity tracker cum health-tracker application (app).

HeiTech’s vice-president of technology, Joshua Smith said DVocTrac is set to change the way Malaysians work from home as it allows companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to continue their business operations with employees working remotely and track their productivity at the same time.

“Since workers are working away from the watchful eyes of employers, tracking their productivity is essential,” he said in a statement, today.

Smith added that the app also enables companies to gauge the health status of their workers and advise employers on the health of their workforce and whether to send them for the Covid-19 test.

He said DVocTrac has a feature which stores employees’ health information, allowing employers to monitor the employees’ health to track symptoms such as fever, dry cough, body aches, respiratory illness, headache or sore throat.

Additionally, employers may customise the app’s features according to their requirement.

Smith added that in conjunction with the launch of the DVocTrac, ProOffice offers an attractive and affordable package for companies, which includes a one-week free trial. — Bernama