BY AND LARGE, Malaysians have been compliant with the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The ministry has done well to move fast in tackling the problem at hand compared with the sluggish approach taken by some more developed countries.

We are now seeing the results, with cases of Covid-19 infections beginning to taper off. This positive development will enable the government to start reopening several more economic sectors, and that too will be based on data and facts to ensure no resurgence of infections.

The government’s efforts would have come to nought had Malaysians not been responsible enough to take care of their own health as well as that of others.

From wearing face masks to observing social distancing, maintaining hygiene, having their temperature taken, and registering their contact numbers for entry to commercial areas, such compliance speaks well of our civic-mindedness.

We are beginning to see some semblance of normalcy as stores that were shuttered during the movement control order (MCO) reopen.

With more sectors reopening, businesses can start to heave a sigh of relief and get back to operations. The whole country is looking forward to resuming economic activity after an unavoidable pause.

Shoppers are making their way back to the malls, but footfalls are low and spending has been restrained.

If buying patterns overseas is anything to go by, we can expect purchases to pick up in the near term after public confidence has built up.

While locally transmitted cases involving Malaysians have been below estimations provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), imported cases and those involving foreigners have seen a rising trend.

If we understand that migrant workers are not to blame for this, then there should not be any reason to discriminate against them. Without a doubt, migrant workers need more appropriate living conditions.

Malaysia’s progress in combating Covid-19 highlights the effectiveness of placing proper use of authority above individual freedom.

There was no question of government-mandated closures infringing on our individual rights as we knew what it would take to contain the spread of Covid-19.

However, the war against the virus is far from over. We must be mindful not to let our guard down. Above all, it is a collective responsibility that has taken us this far.

Proper use of authority above individual freedom